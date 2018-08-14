Here & Now
Turkey Vows U.S. Electronics Boycott Amid Currency Crisis03:41Play
Turkey's currency, the lira, stabilized slightly Tuesday, after big drops Monday and last week. But there are continued concerns about whether Turkey's economic troubles could ripple through other countries.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on August 14, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news