Advocates for survivors of sexual abuse want prosecutors across the country to take another look at the abuse of children by priests in the Catholic Church after a massive cover-up was revealed in Pennsylvania. A grand jury report released Tuesday found hundreds of Catholic priests in the state had molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s and that senior church officials knew about it.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with WHYY reporter Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez).