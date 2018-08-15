Here & Now
About 80 boys and girls are heading back home to China this week after spending their summer going to school in the little town of Chester, New Hampshire. The kids are practicing their English and learning more about U.S. culture.
New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) spent a day with the kids and has this report.
This segment aired on August 15, 2018.
