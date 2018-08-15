Here & Now
New Florida Law Makes Some Beaches Off-Limits To Public, Sparking Standoff05:01Play
In Florida, a new law has stirred up a battle over one of the state’s most precious resources: its beaches. As of July 1, homeowners with beachfront property on a section of Florida's panhandle can declare their beach private and off-limits to the public.
NPR's Greg Allen (@gallennpr) reports on the standoff that's been sparked between wealthy homeowners and other local residents.
This segment aired on August 15, 2018.
