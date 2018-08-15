Here & Now
Political Strategists
Manigault Newman Leaks More Information On Trump; Tuesday's Primary Results Roll In10:43Play
Controversy continues to swirl over a tape that former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims exists, of President Trump using the N-word.
Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins discuss reactions from both political parties to the claims, and look at the winners and losers from Tuesday's primary elections around the country, with Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre).
This segment aired on August 15, 2018.
