Political Strategists

Manigault Newman Leaks More Information On Trump; Tuesday's Primary Results Roll In10:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault attends a nomination announcement at the East Room of the White House on Oct. 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault attends a nomination announcement at the East Room of the White House on Oct. 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Controversy continues to swirl over a tape that former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims exists, of President Trump using the N-word.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins discuss reactions from both political parties to the claims, and look at the winners and losers from Tuesday's primary elections around the country, with Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre).

This segment aired on August 15, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news