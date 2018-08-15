Catholic Sexual Abuse Scandal In Pennsylvania Is Tragically Familiar Story05:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Victims of clergy sexual abuse, or their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Victims of clergy sexual abuse, or their family members react as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The news that a grand jury report found hundreds of Catholic priests had sexually abused thousands of children across Pennsylvania over seven decades has prompted soul-searching among some Christians.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with New York Times columnist and author Bruce Feiler (@BruceFeiler) about the scandal.

This segment aired on August 15, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news