The news that a grand jury report found hundreds of Catholic priests had sexually abused thousands of children across Pennsylvania over seven decades has prompted soul-searching among some Christians.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with New York Times columnist and author Bruce Feiler (@BruceFeiler) about the scandal.
This segment aired on August 15, 2018.
