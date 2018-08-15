Here & Now
Macy's Is Reporting Sales Growth, But Tariffs Could Derail That
Macy's announced its third straight quarter of sales growth, and there are signs that the retail industry as a whole is going to have a good year.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with CNN Money correspondent Clare Sebastian (@ClareCNN) about Macy's earnings report, and what we can expect from the rest of the retail industry.
This segment aired on August 15, 2018.
