Climate Change Debate And Denial Dates Back Further Than You Might Think
Although climate change is still a relatively new phrase to many, its debate and denial in the U.S. stretches back a long time.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the history of climate change with Brian Balogh (@historyfellow) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), historians and co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," which is produced at Virginia Humanities.
This segment aired on August 16, 2018.
