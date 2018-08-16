Maryland, Ohio State Scandals Rock College Football05:53
August 16, 2018
Two major college football programs are dealing with scandals before the season starts: The University of Maryland admits its football training staff made mistakes in connection with the death of a player who collapsed at a practice. Also, Ohio State is investigating what head coach Urban Meyer knew about domestic abuse allegations against an assistant coach.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

This segment aired on August 16, 2018.

