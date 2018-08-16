Here & Now
Uber's quarter two earnings report showed gross bookings were up 41 percent and revenue was up 63 percent compared to this time last year. Nevertheless, the company also recorded $891 million in losses, as it tries to push into new technologies like self-driving cars, and markets such as India.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) about the report.
This segment aired on August 16, 2018.
