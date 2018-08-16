Demand For Uber Is Up 41 Percent Compared To Last Year03:31
August 16, 2018
Uber's quarter two earnings report showed gross bookings were up 41 percent and revenue was up 63 percent compared to this time last year. Nevertheless, the company also recorded $891 million in losses, as it tries to push into new technologies like self-driving cars, and markets such as India.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) about the report.

This segment aired on August 16, 2018.

