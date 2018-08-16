Here & Now
A large-scale drug overdose rocked New Haven, Connecticut, Thursday — but from a drug you might not think of: synthetic marijuana, or K2. It's also known as spice or AK-47. Dozens of people in and around a large park area in the city's downtown experienced increased heart rates, vomiting and more. Some were unconscious.
Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about synthetic marijuana and its effects from Dr. Jenny Lu, an emergency room doctor at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.
This segment aired on August 16, 2018.
