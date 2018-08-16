A large-scale drug overdose rocked New Haven, Connecticut, Thursday — but from a drug you might not think of: synthetic marijuana, or K2. It's also known as spice or AK-47. Dozens of people in and around a large park area in the city's downtown experienced increased heart rates, vomiting and more. Some were unconscious.

Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about synthetic marijuana and its effects from Dr. Jenny Lu, an emergency room doctor at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.