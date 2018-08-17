An Alligator Named Mr. Stubbs Now Sports A 3D-Printed Tail04:36
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 17, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Mr. Stubbs and his 3D-printed tail. (Courtesy Phoenix Herpetological Society)MoreCloseclosemore
Mr. Stubbs and his 3D-printed tail. (Courtesy Phoenix Herpetological Society)

An alligator named Mr. Stubbs, found several years ago while being transported illegally by animal traffickers, was unable to swim after losing his tail. But thanks to a team effort by Phoenix's CORE Institute and Midwestern University, the animal now sports a 3D-printed replacement.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from Dan Marchand, executive curator of the Phoenix Herpetological Society, a nonprofit dedicated to rehabilitating and preserving native and non-native reptiles in Arizona.

This segment aired on August 17, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news