Here & Now
An Alligator Named Mr. Stubbs Now Sports A 3D-Printed Tail04:36Play
An alligator named Mr. Stubbs, found several years ago while being transported illegally by animal traffickers, was unable to swim after losing his tail. But thanks to a team effort by Phoenix's CORE Institute and Midwestern University, the animal now sports a 3D-printed replacement.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from Dan Marchand, executive curator of the Phoenix Herpetological Society, a nonprofit dedicated to rehabilitating and preserving native and non-native reptiles in Arizona.
This segment aired on August 17, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news