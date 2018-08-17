An alligator named Mr. Stubbs, found several years ago while being transported illegally by animal traffickers, was unable to swim after losing his tail. But thanks to a team effort by Phoenix's CORE Institute and Midwestern University, the animal now sports a 3D-printed replacement.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from Dan Marchand, executive curator of the Phoenix Herpetological Society, a nonprofit dedicated to rehabilitating and preserving native and non-native reptiles in Arizona.