August 17, 2018
"America Invaded," by Christopher Kelly.
"America Invaded," by Christopher Kelly. (Jack Mitchell/Here & Now)

Inspired by his own road trip through 36 states, author Christopher Kelly is out with the book "America Invaded: A State by State Guide to Fighting on American Soil." The book provides a snapshot of the waves of invasion that have touched all 50 American states.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Kelly about the inspiration behind the book.

This segment aired on August 17, 2018.

