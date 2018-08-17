Here & Now
Fighting In All 50 States: 'America Invaded' Explores Incursion's Impact On The U.S.09:09Play
Inspired by his own road trip through 36 states, author Christopher Kelly is out with the book "America Invaded: A State by State Guide to Fighting on American Soil." The book provides a snapshot of the waves of invasion that have touched all 50 American states.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Kelly about the inspiration behind the book.
This segment aired on August 17, 2018.
