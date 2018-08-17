In a hospital, Do Not Resuscitate means staff aren't supposed to give CPR if a patient's breathing or heart stops. It's an order doctors put into a patient's chart at the request of the patient.

But these DNR orders can result in unintended consequences — like the withholding of treatment before death. As Lisa Gillespie (@LVGillespie) from WFPL in Louisville reports, the misunderstanding is common in hospitals, both in Kentucky and around the country.