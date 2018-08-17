Here & Now
Human Waste Makes For Great Fertilizer, But Is It Safe?05:16Play
Researchers in Vermont are experimenting with turning human urine into fertilizer for farms and gardens.
WAMU's Jacob Fenston (@JacobFenston) reports on tests funded by the National Science Foundation at the Rich Earth Institute to determine if urine sanitized with heat works as an effective fertilizer, and whether trace amounts of medications could make their way into food.
This segment aired on August 17, 2018.
