Here & Now
How Will NASA Shield Its Parker Solar Probe From The Sun's Scorching Heat?04:44Play
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Dennis Nagle, one of the engineers behind the Parker Solar Probe's thermal protection system, about how the heat shield will protect the spacecraft from the sun. Nagle is also a principal research engineer at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
This segment aired on August 17, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news