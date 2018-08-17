The Trump administration estimates there are more than 500 children between the ages of 5 and 17 who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border — and who remain in the custody of the U.S. government. In many of these cases, their parents have already been deported to their home country.

WBUR's Shannon Dooling (@sdooling) meets two of these families living in Honduras, waiting for the return of their children and depending on help from a complete stranger who lives thousands of miles away.