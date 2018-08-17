Here & Now
Wildfire Smoke Chokes West Coast03:49Play
Seattle measured its worst air quality in decades this week as wildfires in British Columbia blanketed much of the Northwest in a smoky haze. Cleaner air has since moved into Seattle, but many West Coast cities are still dealing with poor air quality.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Elizabeth Ridlington (@FrontierEliz), a policy analyst with Frontier Group and co-author of a recent study on air pollution.
This segment aired on August 17, 2018.
