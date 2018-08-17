Wildfire Smoke Chokes West Coast03:49
August 17, 2018
A girl works on a drawing next to an unused viewing scope as a smoky haze obscures the Space Needle and downtown Seattle behind, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Public-health officials are warning of unhealthy air across parts of the Pacific Northwest as smoke from wildfires move across the region. (Elaine Thompson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Seattle measured its worst air quality in decades this week as wildfires in British Columbia blanketed much of the Northwest in a smoky haze. Cleaner air has since moved into Seattle, but many West Coast cities are still dealing with poor air quality.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Elizabeth Ridlington (@FrontierEliz), a policy analyst with Frontier Group and co-author of a recent study on air pollution.

This segment aired on August 17, 2018.

