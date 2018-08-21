Here & Now
Environmental Protection Agency Replaces Obama-Era Rules To Benefit Coal05:30Play
The Environmental Protection Agency announced its plan to roll back an Obama-era plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The new rules instead loosen restrictions on coal-fired plants and allow states more autonomy to set their own climate policies.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look with NPR energy and environment editor Jennifer Ludden (@JenniferLudden).
This segment aired on August 21, 2018.
