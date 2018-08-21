Here & Now
What The Latest Microsoft Hack Might Mean For Election Security06:06Play
Microsoft has announced a new Russian-backed hack, where hackers from the group formerly known as GRU targeted conservative think tank websites and tried to capture passwords from unsuspecting users.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dan Frommer (@fromedome), editor-in-chief of Recode, about how significant this hack is and what the broader tech community is doing to protect the midterm elections.
This segment aired on August 21, 2018.
