The S&P 500's bull-market run is set to beat a record Wednesday. The 3,453-day streak started in March 2009, and some analysts are wondering how much longer the party will last.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle," about the current bull run.
This segment aired on August 21, 2018.
