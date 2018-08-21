Here & Now
Texas' 21st Congressional District Race Is More Competitive Than It's Been In Decades11:07Play
There are six competitive House races in Texas in the November midterms, including one in the state's 21st Congressional District, which includes a large portion of Austin and areas north of San Antonio.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at who is running to replace Republican Rep. Lamar Smith, who's retiring after three decades in the seat, and what voters are saying.
This segment aired on August 21, 2018.
