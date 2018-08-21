Texas' 21st Congressional District Race Is More Competitive Than It's Been In Decades11:07
August 21, 2018
U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith's seat in Texas' 21st Congressional District is open for the first time in decades. Here, Smith is joined by fellow congressmen during a news conference about immigration reform at the US Capitol May 8, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
There are six competitive House races in Texas in the November midterms, including one in the state's 21st Congressional District, which includes a large portion of Austin and areas north of San Antonio.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at who is running to replace Republican Rep. Lamar Smith, who's retiring after three decades in the seat, and what voters are saying.

This segment aired on August 21, 2018.

