The State Department's J-1 visa program, under which many au pairs come to the United States, is being abused, according to a new report.

The program is described as a cultural exchange, where young people provide child care in exchange for time to study, improve their English and learn about the United States. But some au pairs are forced to work long hours for low pay, given substandard living conditions and even abused.

There have been lawsuits around the country to address aspects of the issue. The report represents one of the first attempts to assess the scope of problem.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Elizabeth Mauldin, policy director at Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, an advocacy organization for the rights of Mexico-based migrant workers, about the issue and potential solutions.

Interview Highlights

On the abuses of the program and who is profiting from it

“In the words of au pairs, this program can be overwhelmingly abusive — wage theft, coercion, sexual harassment, retaliation, misrepresentation and human trafficking. And au pairs have very little power to change their circumstances once they've arrived here in the United States. Au pairs report, for example, limitations placed on the food that's available to them. Their free time is extraordinarily limited. Sometimes, they don't have any time to even do the fundamental program requirements, like attending classes.

"Forget about having a cultural exchange. The defining characteristic of the program for au pairs is work.

" ... sponsor agencies are really who's profiting. During a hearing over a Maryland bill last year to protect all internationally recruited workers, one host family said that they were compensating their au pair at over $42,000 a year, which included the van that they lent to their au pair and the gas money that they gave to her so that she could pick up their children. They included that within her compensation. The bottom line at the end of the day is, the au pair was being paid $4.35 an hour.”