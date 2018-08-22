The plea deal Tuesday involving President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen makes Trump an "unindicted co-conspirator," says Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor now in private practice.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts in federal court, saying he made illegal campaign payments at the direction of "a candidate for federal office" — a candidate Cohen's lawyer says is Trump. The term "unindicted co-conspirator" was used by the Watergate grand jury to describe President Nixon's role in the scandal that ultimately cost him his presidency.

The plea deal has prompted the question: Can a sitting president be indicted?

"I absolutely see no reason why [Trump] could not be indicted," Akerman (@nickakerman) tells Here & Now's Robin Young.

Interview Highlights

On Cohen saying in his plea agreement he made payments during the campaign at the direction of "a candidate for federal office"

"Keep in mind, they did not name Donald Trump in the indictment. That's because the Department of Justice has a policy of not naming people in indictments who are not actually indicted. But it's pretty clear here based on the tape that has come out and other statements in the press, and by virtue of what Michael Cohen said in open court, that the other conspirator in this situation was Donald Trump.