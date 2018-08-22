DJ Sessions: Live In Austin09:52
August 22, 2018
Go Fever performs at the Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 21. (Mike Manewitz)MoreCloseclosemore
Go Fever performs at the Hotel Vegas in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 21. (Mike Manewitz)

Austin, Texas, was once home to Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin and Gary Clark Jr. Today, the music scene looks slightly different. The city is still packed with vibrant venues and diverse music, though, especially during the annual South By Southwest music festival.

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson tours some of Austin's latest favorites with Taylor Wallace (@TDubonKUTX), DJ at KUTX.

Music From The Segment

Go Fever, "Nobody's Business"

The Magic Rockers of Texas, "Where Have You Been?"

Capyac, "Gold Rush"

Big Bill, "Trick Everybody"

This segment aired on August 22, 2018.

Related:

