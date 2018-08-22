Austin, Texas, was once home to Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin and Gary Clark Jr. Today, the music scene looks slightly different. The city is still packed with vibrant venues and diverse music, though, especially during the annual South By Southwest music festival.

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson tours some of Austin's latest favorites with Taylor Wallace (@TDubonKUTX), DJ at KUTX.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Go Fever, "Nobody's Business"

The Magic Rockers of Texas, "Where Have You Been?"

Capyac, "Gold Rush"

Big Bill, "Trick Everybody"