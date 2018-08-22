Here & Now
Three stories made major headlines Tuesday: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of fraud by a jury; Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen made a plea deal admitting to campaign finance violations; and an undocumented immigrant was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa. How CNN and Fox News covered each story, though, was worlds apart.
NPR's David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the three stories and how the media reported them.
This segment aired on August 22, 2018.
