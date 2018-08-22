How Media Outlets Covered An Iowa Murder, The Manafort Verdict And Cohen's Plea Deal06:03
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 22, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A poster of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa, the same day authorities found Tibbetts dead. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A poster of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa, the same day authorities found Tibbetts dead. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Three stories made major headlines Tuesday: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of fraud by a jury; Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen made a plea deal admitting to campaign finance violations; and an undocumented immigrant was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa. How CNN and Fox News covered each story, though, was worlds apart.

NPR's David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the three stories and how the media reported them.

This segment aired on August 22, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news