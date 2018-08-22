Political Strategists

What Does Cohen's Guilty Plea Mean For The President?10:28
August 22, 2018
There were extraordinary political developments in two different courtrooms Tuesday: A jury convicted President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort of fraud for his lobbying work, and Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance rules.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young discuss the latest with Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) and Democratic strategist Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre).

This segment aired on August 22, 2018.

