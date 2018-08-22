North Carolina State Committee Considers Confederate Monuments' Fate03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 22, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

A study committee of the North Carolina Historical Commission meets Wednesday morning to discuss the fate of three 20th century Confederate monuments on the state capitol grounds. Protesters toppled a similar statue on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus over the weekend.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from WUNC reporter Will Michaels (@WillMichaels).

This segment aired on August 22, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news