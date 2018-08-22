Here & Now
Voting rights activists are fighting a plan to close most of the polling places in a majority-black county in southwest Georgia. The state says the closures are necessary because the sites in rural Randolph County are in disrepair, but the ACLU says the proposal is designed to suppress voter turnout in the county.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Greg Bluestein (@bluestein), political reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This segment aired on August 22, 2018.
