Why Murder Charges And Convictions In Police Shootings Are Uncommon05:27
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 22, 2018
  • Chris Connelly, KERA
TwitterfacebookEmail

Ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver is on trial in Dallas for last year's shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. It's one of several controversial police shootings of black men, teenagers and boys that have grabbed national headlines.

KERA's Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) reports it's rare that a case like this makes it to court.

This segment aired on August 22, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news