Here & Now
Why Murder Charges And Convictions In Police Shootings Are Uncommon05:27Play
Ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver is on trial in Dallas for last year's shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. It's one of several controversial police shootings of black men, teenagers and boys that have grabbed national headlines.
KERA's Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) reports it's rare that a case like this makes it to court.
This segment aired on August 22, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news