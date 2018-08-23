What It's Like For One Uber Driver Dodging Dockless Scooters In Austin05:57
August 23, 2018
Electric scooters, like these ones pictured in France from the U.S. startup Bird, are a common sight in downtown Austin, Texas. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
You'll have a hard time driving around Austin, Texas, without noticing electric scooters dropped there by companies like Bird and Lime. It's a similar story this summer in cities across the U.S. as local governments grapple with how to regulate them.

Tourists are often big fans, but some locals are not as enthusiastic. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a ride with Paul Christian, an Uber driver in Austin, to see what it's like to navigate the city alongside all the scooters.

You can find Christian's YouTube videos here, and scroll down for a photo of him with his car — plus a video of Jeremy riding a Bird scooter in Austin:

Paul Christian with his car in Austin. (Ashley Bailey/Here & Now)
Paul Christian with his car in Austin. (Ashley Bailey/Here & Now)

This segment aired on August 23, 2018.

