You'll have a hard time driving around Austin, Texas, without noticing electric scooters dropped there by companies like Bird and Lime. It's a similar story this summer in cities across the U.S. as local governments grapple with how to regulate them.

Tourists are often big fans, but some locals are not as enthusiastic. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a ride with Paul Christian, an Uber driver in Austin, to see what it's like to navigate the city alongside all the scooters.

You can find Christian's YouTube videos here, and scroll down for a photo of him with his car — plus a video of Jeremy riding a Bird scooter in Austin: