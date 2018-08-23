Here & Now
Life After Lehman Brothers: Banker-Turned-Doctor Reflects On Financial Crisis, 10 Years On10:57Play
The investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago this September. Bhavin Patel was laid off just a few months before it went bankrupt.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson met Patel five years ago when Patel had just become a doctor. Now, a decade after the financial crisis, Patel is a chief resident at Richmond University Medical Center in Chicago.
This segment aired on August 23, 2018.
