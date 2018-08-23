Here & Now
Many Young Musicians Have Stage Parents. Leonard Bernstein Didn't04:43Play
Many young musicians have stage parents. Samuel Bernstein, father of Leonard Bernstein, was not among them — in fact, Samuel did all he could to keep his son off the stage. But Leonard Bernstein, who would have turned 100 on Saturday, turned out to be one of the most prodigiously gifted and successful musicians in American history.
Reporter Judith Kogan has the story.
This segment aired on August 23, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news