President Trump is talking about the legal trouble his former campaign chairman and personal lawyer have found themselves in. He's trying to downplay the charges Michael Cohen has pleaded to by saying the hush-money payments Cohen made were "not a crime" and didn't come from campaign funds.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR politics reporter Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon).
This segment aired on August 23, 2018.
