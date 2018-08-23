Attorney General Sessions Issues Statement Pushing Back On Trump Criticism05:24
August 23, 2018
In a remarkable statement Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared to push back at unusually harsh criticism leveled by President Trump in a Fox News interview that aired Thursday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with Politico senior White House reporter Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein).

