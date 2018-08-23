Bridal Shop Owner Says U.S.-China Tariffs Will Hurt His Business09:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Wedding and party dresses in the workshop of Divine Bridal Co. in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Wedding and party dresses in the workshop of Divine Bridal Co. in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has been meeting with business owners to hear how a slate of new tariffs with major trading partners is affecting their companies. One bridal shop owner was among those who spoke up.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Steve Lang, president of the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association and owner of Mon Cheri Bridals, about how the tariffs impact his business.

This segment aired on August 23, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news