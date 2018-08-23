Here & Now
Bridal Shop Owner Says U.S.-China Tariffs Will Hurt His Business09:51Play
The U.S. Trade Representative's office has been meeting with business owners to hear how a slate of new tariffs with major trading partners is affecting their companies. One bridal shop owner was among those who spoke up.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Steve Lang, president of the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association and owner of Mon Cheri Bridals, about how the tariffs impact his business.
This segment aired on August 23, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news