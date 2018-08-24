Here & Now
Majority-Minority Movies' Success Renews Criticism Of Film Industry Assumptions
Movies with minority-majority casts like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Black Panther" beat industry expectations at the box office. But critics contend that the industry always undervalued these films despite their continued financial success.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about why and what could change that.
This segment aired on August 24, 2018.
