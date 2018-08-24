How Drugs Are Becoming Mainstream In Silicon Valley06:35
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 24, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The use of hallucinogenic drugs in Silicon Valley is not new. But more and more, the use of such drugs has become mainstream — and prevalent — even among those in the C-suite.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) of Recode, who recently wrote about her experience being offered drugs by some of the biggest leaders in tech.

This segment aired on August 24, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news