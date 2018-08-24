Here & Now
The use of hallucinogenic drugs in Silicon Valley is not new. But more and more, the use of such drugs has become mainstream — and prevalent — even among those in the C-suite.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) of Recode, who recently wrote about her experience being offered drugs by some of the biggest leaders in tech.
This segment aired on August 24, 2018.
