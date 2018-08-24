Here & Now
Florence, Italy, the cradle of the Renaissance, has been a magnet for tourists for centuries. The works of the great Italian Renaissance artists — Botticelli, Michelangelo, Leonardo — can all be seen in the center of the small city.
But the influx of tourists to see them is so immense these days it's putting a serious strain on that famous Italian "benvenuto." Reporter Anna Bensted has the story.
