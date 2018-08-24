There Are Too Many Tourists In Florence, Say Tourists And Locals Alike06:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 24, 2018
  • Anna Bensted
TwitterfacebookEmail
Tourists in Florence enjoy the view from Piazzale Michelangelo on May 26, 2018 at sunset. (Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Tourists in Florence enjoy the view from Piazzale Michelangelo on May 26, 2018 at sunset. (Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images)

Florence, Italy, the cradle of the Renaissance, has been a magnet for tourists for centuries. The works of the great Italian Renaissance artists — Botticelli, Michelangelo, Leonardo — can all be seen in the center of the small city.

But the influx of tourists to see them is so immense these days it's putting a serious strain on that famous Italian "benvenuto." Reporter Anna Bensted has the story.

This segment aired on August 24, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news