Hurricane Lane is still at sea, but it's lashing Hawaii with wind and rain. More than 31 inches of rain have already fallen on the Big Island. It's causing catastrophic flooding and forecasters expect the deluge to continue.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update from Brooke Bingaman (@BrookeBingaman), meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
This segment aired on August 24, 2018.
