The National Enquirer kept documents with damaging information about President Trump in a safe before the 2016 election, according to The Associated Press. Prosecutors investigating campaign finance violations by Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen offered immunity to David Pecker, the chairman of American Media Incorporated, which publishes The National Enquirer.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Erik Wemple (@ErikWemple), media critic at The Washington Post.
This segment aired on August 24, 2018.
