In 'Real American,' Growing Up Biracial In A Predominantly White Town
August 24, 2018
Julie Lythcott-Haims is a former dean at her alma mater Stanford University and author of the best-selling book "How to Raise an Adult." But as she wrote in her 2017 memoir "Real American," she continually struggled with issues of race: Her mother was white, and her father African and they lived in a predominantly white town in Wisconsin.

Here & Now's Robin Young revisits her conversation with Lythcott-Haims (@DeanJulie) from last year.

This segment aired on August 24, 2018.

