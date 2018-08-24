Social Media Buzz: South Africa Reacts To Trump Tweet; Beto O'Rourke Defends NFL Protests07:46
August 24, 2018
This week on social media, South Africans are slamming President Trump after he said the U.S. should examine South Africa's land seizures. And a video of Congressman Beto O'Rourke defending NFL player protests has been widely shared and debated online.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the week in social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on August 24, 2018.

