There are four planets visible in the night sky this week — Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. You can see them best just after dusk. And for a brief time in early September, it's possible to see all of the planets in the sky at once.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks stargazing with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.
This segment aired on August 24, 2018.
