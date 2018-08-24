Venus, Mars, Jupiter And Saturn Visible In The Night Sky This Week03:43
August 24, 2018
There are four planets visible in the night sky this week — Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. You can see them best just after dusk. And for a brief time in early September, it's possible to see all of the planets in the sky at once.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks stargazing with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.

This segment aired on August 24, 2018.

