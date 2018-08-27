Where Does Reworked Trade Deal Between U.S. And Mexico Leave Canada?03:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 27, 2018Updated Aug 27, 2018 2:15 PM
TwitterfacebookEmail

The United States and Mexico have struck a deal. President Trump announced a new trade pact Monday at the White House — but he's not calling it theNorth American Free Trade Agreement. Instead, he's calling it the "United States-Mexico Trade Agreement."

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This segment aired on August 27, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news