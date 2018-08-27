Here & Now
The United States and Mexico have struck a deal. President Trump announced a new trade pact Monday at the White House — but he's not calling it theNorth American Free Trade Agreement. Instead, he's calling it the "United States-Mexico Trade Agreement."
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd checks in with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on August 27, 2018.
