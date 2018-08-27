Here & Now
Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona died Saturday at the age of 81. While tributes have come from all sides of the partisan divide, the White House has remained relatively silent. That response hasn't surprised Washington insiders, though, as President Trump clashed many times with McCain in his waning days.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR political reporter Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) about the senator's legacy and what's ahead in politics this week.
This segment aired on August 27, 2018.
