In an explosive letter, the Vatican's former ambassador to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Viganò, accused Pope Francis of knowing about sexual abuse allegations against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and that he helped cover them up.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the letter and the allegations with the National Catholic Reporter's Vatican correspondent Joshua J. McElwee (@joshjmac).
This segment aired on August 27, 2018.
