Here & Now
Tesla's Elon Musk Says He Won't Take The Company Private06:02Play
Tesla's stock dropped Monday after CEO Elon Musk announced Friday that he will not be taking his company private, three weeks after he tweeted he was considering it.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about why Musk changed his mind and what this means for the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into Musk's original announcement about potentially going private.
This segment aired on August 27, 2018.
