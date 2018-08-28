3 Days After McCain's Death, Arizonans Head To Polls In State Primary06:14
August 28, 2018
During a television news interview, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., shares memories of working with his fellow Arizona senator, John McCain, who died Saturday at age 81 of brain cancer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. In today's Arizona primary contests, three Republicans are vying to replace Sen. Flake who is retiring after his fierce criticism of President Donald Trump. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Voters head to the polls Tuesday in primaries in Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma. In Arizona, candidates are vying for Sen. Jeff Flake's open seat, and Democrats are in a competitive race for the gubernatorial nomination. Overshadowing the state's primary, though, is the death of Sen. John McCain three days ago.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ronald Hansen (@ronaldjhansen), congressional reporter at The Arizona Republic.

This segment aired on August 28, 2018.

