Voters head to the polls Tuesday in primaries in Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma. In Arizona, candidates are vying for Sen. Jeff Flake's open seat, and Democrats are in a competitive race for the gubernatorial nomination. Overshadowing the state's primary, though, is the death of Sen. John McCain three days ago.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ronald Hansen (@ronaldjhansen), congressional reporter at The Arizona Republic.