Here & Now
How Bees Help Family Farmers Grow One Of America's Biggest Crops04:14Play
Around a dozen family farms in the arid Northwest produce a quarter of the country's alfalfa seed, one of America's biggest crops that feeds cows and livestock the world over. The farmers don't do it alone, though. They have millions of tiny helpers.
Oregon Public Broadcasting science and environmental reporter Aaron Scott (@aarondavidscott) reports on the remarkable partnership.
This segment aired on August 28, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news